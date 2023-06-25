Miftah resigns as PMLN Sindh secretary general

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail has officially resigned from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Sindh chapter secretary general and declared his intention to take a break from active politics.

Ismail submitted his resignation letter to PMLN general secretary and Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, citing the upcoming reorganisation of the party as the primary reason for his decision. In his resignation letter, Ismail acknowledged the need for him to move on, given the forthcoming changes in the party’s structure. He expressed gratitude towards party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif for their kindness and support throughout the years. Ismail also extended his thanks to other senior party members for their guidance and friendship.

He emphasised that he would no longer engage in electoral politics but shared a deep desire to witness a socially just, economically stable, and well-governed Pakistan. His resignation follows recent reports indicating that the party’s central leadership was not interested in retaining Ismail or Shah Muhammad Shah at any party position. Alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ismail has been actively advocating for a significant overhaul in Pakistan, particularly focusing on the fundamental economic and social contract. Under their “Reimagining Pakistan” campaign, the two have engaged with individuals from various sectors, including business, across the country. Ismail’s resignation marks a turning point as he steps away from his extensive involvement in both physical and virtual platforms.

Miftah Ismail’s tenure as federal finance minister began in April 2022, following a vote of no-confidence that resulted in the government led by Shehbaz Sharif assuming power. However, his term lasted only six months as senior PMLN leader Ishaq Dar returned to the country and assumed control of the Finance Ministry.

During his brief tenure as finance minister, Ismail oversaw the resumption of dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and implemented a series of rigorous policies that contributed to Pakistan’s positive current account deficit figures. However, his time in office was marked by public exchanges of criticism with Ishaq Dar, a long-standing figure within the party.

His resignation as PMLN Sindh secretary general and withdrawal from all party committees, accompanied by his decision to abstain from electoral politics, reflects his recognition of the upcoming party reorganisation and his desire to pursue other endeavors.