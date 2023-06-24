Public urged to take precautions during heatwave

PESHAWAR: The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope with the ongoing heatwave.

Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Secretary Abdul Basit through a communique emphasised the importance of protecting oneself during the peak hours of extreme heat.

“The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak hours,” he said, it was crucial to use water judiciously and stay hydrated to prevent heatstroke. He urged people to cover their heads with a wet cloth when exposed to direct sunlight.

He said that the Rescue 1122, PDMA, Civil Defence, District Administration, and other relevant departments have been directed to maintain a state of alertness during the heatwave to prevent any untoward incidents.

Taimur Ali, the spokesperson for the Relief Department, stated that public awareness campaigns were being conducted through mass media to create awareness about precautionary measures.