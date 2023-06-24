CM opens Ibrahim Hyderi football ground

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday inaugurated a football ground and a community centre in Ibrahim Hyderi constructed with the World Bank’s assistance at a cost of Rs1.9 billion.

Ibrahim Hyderi, a historical town located along the seashore in Karachi, has been rejuvenated with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art football ground, an upgraded community centre, and the implementation of various infrastructure developments.

Those who were present on the occasion included Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, MNA Agha Rafiullah, MPA Mehmood Alam Jamote.

The CM said that this initiative was part of the government’s commitment to enhance the welfare of the youth and prioritise the betterment of future generations.