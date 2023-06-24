Man hurt in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A member of the Sikh community was shot and injured in the Yakatoot area of the provincial capital on Friday.

An official said Tarlug Singh, son of Makhan Singh, was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari locality. The injured man was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police said the case was being investigated.

It may be mentioned here that a Sikh trader was shot dead in his shop in the Dir Colony, a couple of months back.