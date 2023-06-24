Man hurt in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A member of the Sikh community was shot and injured in the Yakatoot area of the provincial capital on Friday.
An official said Tarlug Singh, son of Makhan Singh, was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari locality. The injured man was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police said the case was being investigated.
It may be mentioned here that a Sikh trader was shot dead in his shop in the Dir Colony, a couple of months back.
ISLAMABAD: A high-quality antivenom provides the best available treatment for approximately 5.4 million people bitten...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again failed to appear before the investigation...
LAHORE: The first Caltex-branded service station was recently inaugurated in Lahore. Caltex has an 80-year legacy in...
Rawalpindi: Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other...
Rawalpindi: A group of students from Fatima Jinnah Women's University , Department of Public Administration...
Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for further promoting bilateral economic, trade and cultural...