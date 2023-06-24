CM orders reforms in prison system

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting here Friday at his office to discuss important reforms in the prison system.

One of the key decisions reached during the meeting was to reduce the sentence of inmates who receive technical education. The duration of the reduced sentence will be extended from two months to three months, and this provision will be applicable twice a year. Furthermore, plans were set in motion to enhance the facilities in waiting areas. The chief minister urged swift completion of the programme to improve waiting areas in eight specific jails, while also emphasising the need to enhance waiting areas in all other jails. Notably, an increase in the number of jail public call offices (PCOs) was implemented granting prisoners access to video calls and international communication.

In a move to streamline operations, the administration of jail hospitals was handed over to the health department. Barracks were equipped with LED TVs and cable connections for the benefit of the inmates.

A decision was made to eliminate the outdated jail canteen system, leading to discussions on the feasibility of establishing physical canteens, partnering with large store chains, or setting up utility stores in each jail.

Addressing the living conditions, the chief minister instructed the installation of air coolers in all barracks and cells. Additionally, the authority to grant parole to prisoners in case of death of a loved one was delegated to the superintendent jail.

During the meeting, Ahad Cheema, Adviser to the Prime Minister, participated via a video link and provided valuable suggestions on jail reforms and improving facilities for prisoners. The CM commended the suggestions and issued instructions for their implementation. In attendance were the chief secretary, P&D Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretary finance, C&W secretary, IG Prisons, and others.

Multan correspondent adds: Caretaker CM visited Children’s Hospital and Cardiology Institute at Multan on Friday. Caretaker CM inquired after patients in different wards and reviewed treatment facilities. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the attendants of patients admitted in the Emergency Ward. Four children were being treated on a single bed while the attendants complained dearth of medical facilities in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to increase the number of beds in the Children’s Hospital, adding that every child should be treated on a separate bed. Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve medical facilities in the hospital. He also inspected waiting areas for the attendants and directed to install fans and air coolers in the waiting areas. Mohsin Naqvi sat with the attendants in the waiting areas, listened to their problems and directed for their prompt resolution. The chief minister directed to provide better facilities in the waiting areas to the attendants coming with their patients.