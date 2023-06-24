Zardari vows not to betray PMLN amid rift reports

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that he would not betray the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

According to Geo News, Zardari made the remarks in the backdrop of reports circulating on social media that the PPP was “not happy” with the policies of the coalition government and would part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) leader Gohar Ejaz, the former president said: “Neither I deceived anyone nor will betray PMLN.”

Stressing the need for joint efforts for a “better future” of the country, the PPP stalwart urged all the political parties to sign a charter of economy.

“I am ready to sign a charter of economy,” he said. “It is need of the hour.”

The former president said that they should work jointly for the progress of the country.

Referring to the crippling economy of the cash-strapped nation, Zardari said that everyone will suffer if Pakistan is affected. The country needs trade opportunities instead of aid. “We should promote trade to improve [the country’s] economy.” The former president said that they will have to unite for a better future of the country, adding that people invest abroad due to insecurity. “I had also asked the PTI chairman to sign the charter of economy in parliament,” he recalled. Responding to a question, the PPP leader said that work on the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline will be started soon. Addressing the presser, Zardari further said: “The country will progress if textile and finance ministers are from you [businessmen].” He urged the traders to come forward and become a part of the government.

Talking about his roadmap for the country’s prosperity, Zardari suggested exporting sugar worth $2 billion and strengthening the industry. He also invited them to set up industries in Sindh. He said that his dream of $100 billion in exports would materialise with the help of the textile industry. Textile entrepreneurs should lead the ministries of textile and finance to take the country forward. Opening up trade with Iran would enable Pakistan to get cheaper gas as well as LNG. He said the PPP government would ensure the completion of gas pipeline from Iran, besides supporting border trade.

“I will bring gas from Iran for the textile industry of Pakistan to reduce its input cost,” he assured. He said he had advocated for trade, not aid, in his talks with the European Union back in 2013. He said Bangladesh has the advantage of GSP Plus because of its underdeveloped status. Ninety percent of Indian textile products get the tag of Made in Bangladesh and are shipped to Europe, he said. Pakistani entrepreneurs should learn to sell their products in international markets with the right combination.

Zardari invited the textile industry to invest in the cotton crop in Jhal Magsi, a region in Sindh close to Balochistan. He said there is a need to ensure the right price for cotton farmers, besides working on the quality of seed in the country.

In his address, Gohar Ejaz said the potential of textile exports is not less than $25 billion on the basis of current capacity. He outlined the details of increasing textile exports to $50 billion. He said there was a decline in exports and de-industrialisation in Punjab due to non-availability of the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff (RCET). He also sought restoration of SRO 1125.

Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, and Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, were also present on the occasion.