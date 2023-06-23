Charter of economy need of the hour: Zardari

Stressing the need for joint efforts to steer the cash-strapped country out of the crisis, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that a “charter of economy” is the need of the hour.



Addressing a joint press conference flanked by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) leader Gohar Ejaz in Lahore, the former president urged all the political parties to sign a charter of economy for a “better future” of the country.

“I am ready to sign a charter of economy. The charter of economy is need of the hour,” he added.

Referring to the crippling economy of a cash-strapped nation, Zardari said that everyone will suffer if Pakistan is affected.

The country needs trade opportunities instead of aid, he added. “We should promote trade to improve [the country’s] economy.”

Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month's imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November — but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has insisted on a number of conditions before it makes any more disbursements.

With time for only one last IMF board review before the end of the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan was expected to present a budget in line with programme objectives, restore the proper functioning of the FX market, and close the $6 billion gap ahead of the board review.

The former president said that they will have to unite for a better future for the country, adding that the people invest abroad due to “insecurity”.

“I had also asked the PTI chairman to sign the charter of economy in parliament,” he recalled.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said that work on Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline will be started soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gas pipeline project was to be completed by December 2014, and gas flow intake was to start from January 2015 but Pakistan could not initiate the pipeline from the Iranian border to Nawabshah due to the US sanctions imposed on Iran.

Addressing the presser, Zardari further said: “The country will progress if textile and finance ministers are from you [businessmen].”

He urged the traders to come forward and become part of the government.

Talking about his roadmap for the country’s prosperity, Zardari suggested exporting sugar worth $2 billion and strengthening the industry. He also invited them to set up industries in Sindh.

‘Will not betray PML-N’

Responding to a question, Zardari insisted that he would not betray the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — the key ally of the ruling coalition government.

Zardari made the remarks in the backdrop of reports circulating on social media that the PPP is “not happy” with the policies of the coalition government and will part ways with the ruling alliance — under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — ahead of the upcoming elections.

Sources privy to the development said that the Bilawal-led party wanted to reclaim Punjab — once the stronghold of the PPP.

The former president said, “Neither deceived anyone nor will betray the PML-N.”

Bilawal showers praise on PM Shehbaz

Earlier today, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari commended the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he is not a premier of the PML-N but more of the PPP.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, Bilawal said: “If we want to take the country out of its problems then we will have to work like the premier.”

He also stressed the need for further empowering the prime minister to steer the country out of the crisis.

He thanked PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for providing relief to the flood affectees in the budget proposals.

“Our politics is not of abusing but positivity,” the PPP chairman said, adding, “For everyone he is Dar but for me, he is Dar uncle.”

Berating PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said that the deposed prime minister’s lies harmed the country internationally.

“The politics of constant lies and blaming has damaged the reputation of the country,” Bilawal added.

Talking about the May 9 riots, the foreign minister said that PTI’s miscreants burnt the memorials of martyrs, adding that there is no such example in the world that someone has desecrated the memorials of his own martyrs.

Bilawal said that he can't remain silent if someone attacks the memorial of martyrs. "The PPP stands with the Constitution and democracy."

The PPP leader said that his party wanted democracy to work in the country.

The spirit of the Charter of Democracy has to be upheld, he said, adding, “We have to present a road map for economic and political stability. We have to present a road map for the election as well.”