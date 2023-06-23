Eight bodies recovered

Eight bodies were recovered from different parts of the provincial capital on Thursday. The first body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was recovered from Data Darbar while a body of 50-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from Samanabad.
The other bodies included a 35-year-old man recovered from Bhatti Gate Parinda Market, a 40-year-old unidentified man from Nawankot Bakkar Mandi, a 50-year-old man from Factory Area Peco Road, a 50-year-old man from Shahdara Town Haji Kot and a 50-year-old man from Data Darbar.
Caretaker CM visited the Lahore Development Authority office in Johar Town Thursday to personally assess the...
Caretaker CM categorically dismissed the rumours regarding the transfer of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. He emphatically...
LAHORE:The Department of Economics at Lahore College for Women University organised a post-Budget 2023-24 Debate,...
LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee, Labour Education Foundation and Tameer-e-Nau Women Workers organisation in...
LAHORE:Experts at a two-day consultation stressed that the state and educational institutions should engage the youth...
LAHORE:A policy dialogue on Autism Spectrum Disorder was held at the Special Education Department here Thursday.A...