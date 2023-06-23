Eight bodies recovered

Eight bodies were recovered from different parts of the provincial capital on Thursday. The first body of a 60-year-old unidentified man was recovered from Data Darbar while a body of 50-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from Samanabad.

The other bodies included a 35-year-old man recovered from Bhatti Gate Parinda Market, a 40-year-old unidentified man from Nawankot Bakkar Mandi, a 50-year-old man from Factory Area Peco Road, a 50-year-old man from Shahdara Town Haji Kot and a 50-year-old man from Data Darbar.