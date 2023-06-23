Mayo Hospital condition pathetic, says CM

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital Thursday and expressed severe anger over the situation of the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected emergency and other wards and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients. Air conditioners of different wards were switched off, washrooms were out of order, taps were broken and cleanliness arrangements in the wards were poor.

Caretaker CM expressed his severe indignation over this maladministration and reprimanded MS and the hospital administration. The patients complained non-availability of medicines in the hospital.

A mother of a patient wept over not being properly attended in the hospital. The CM reached ICU with the distressed mother and inquired from the incharge doctor of the ward. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the MS to provide best treatment facilities to Wahab Naeem. The patients and the attendants apprised the CM of their problems. The CM listened to their problems and issued on the spot directions for their solution. Caretaker CM reviewed the whole process by taking token in the Children Emergency. He ordered to improve reading room and cafeteria and granted permission to female students to install air conditioners with payment in the KEMC hostel.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected Dialysis Unit, Emergency Ward, Medical Ward, OPD, Surgical Outdoor, East Medical Ward and Balqees Sarwar ICU. He also visited ECG Room, Cardiology ICU, Pharmacy, Indoor Medical and other departments, including sitting area.

Mohsin Naqvi announced building state-of-the-art Mayo Hospital in four months under two phases. He sought improvement plan of Mayo Hospital within one week and announced naming children block as Mayo Children Hospital.

It was principally decided to establish a cardiac block equipped with all latest facilities in the hospital. Emergency Ward will also be transformed into latest emergency at a new place. One ward will be assigned to late Dr Faisal Masood.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that shortage and non-availability of medicines is non-pardonable. The CM was given a briefing. MS of seven hospitals affiliated with the KE University, Dean and CEO attended the briefing.

Talking to media, he said that the condition of Mayo Hospital was not at all appropriate. It was our utmost endeavour to bring Mayo Hospital at par with Aga Khan Hospital. Undoubtedly, the faculty of Mayo Hospital was up to the mark but there was a dire need for improvement.

‘I paid a detailed visit to Mayo Hospital today and the condition of hospital is pathetic. I have assigned a task to improve the condition of hospital within four months under two phases,’ he said.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that complaints of non-availability of medicines have also surfaced and the condition of washrooms is very poor. Mayo Hospital will be made state-of-the-art hospital in next four months and day & night work will be done on it.

“I have been visiting different hospitals during past few days so that I can take stock of the situation myself and improvement in the healthcare facilities should be brought by keeping inview ground realities. We are not making a new hospital but are improving the condition of old hospitals. The number of beds are being increased for the treatment of children in the Children’s Hospital and latest equipment are being procured. It is our utmost effort to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses in a short span of time.’

In reply to a question, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that few sections of Lady Willingdon Hospital have been declared dangerous. ‘We are making its alternate arrangements and I have directed Secretary C&W to undertake steps for the construction and repair of the hospital forthwith.’

IG is not going anywhere

Caretaker CM categorically dismissed the rumours regarding the transfer of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. He emphatically stated that the speculations surrounding Usman Anwar's transfer are entirely baseless, as he has been performing his responsibilities with utmost excellence.

Addressing the media at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the chief minister affirmed that there were no plans to transfer the IG Punjab. He reassured that Usman Anwar is diligently carrying out his duties and enjoys his full support. The CM emphasised that IG Usman Anwar is firmly committed to his position and will continue to serve in his current role.

When questioned about his recent interactions, Mohsin Naqvi clarified that he had not met with any individuals in the past few days. He clarified, ‘While I was present here, they were located hundreds of kilometers away.’

CM inspects LDA's One-Window Cell

Caretaker CM visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office in Johar Town Thursday to personally assess the operations of the one-window cell and ensure efficient citizen facilitation.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to engage with visitors and attentively listened to their complaints. Seeking valuable feedback from the citizens regarding the services provided by the LDA's one-window cell, the CM promptly issued instructions to the Lahore Commissioner/ LDA DG to address the issues faced by the citizens.

He directed the authorities to enhance the quality of services and ensure the timely resolution of the applicants' requests. Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the CM regarding the functioning and operations of the one-window cell.

Seeks report from DG Khan commissioner

Caretaker CM sought a report from DG Khan Commissioner about a child's death due to falling into an open manhole in Rajanpur and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He ordered an investigation into the incident and directed that those responsible for negligence be identified and action be taken against them. He instructed that open manholes be covered without delay.