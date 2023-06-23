Heatwaves are incredibly dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The high temperatures and humidity can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, making it important to stay cool and hydrated by staying indoors, drinking plenty of water, avoiding spices and caffeine and wearing lightweight clothing.

It is also important to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and family members to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated. Heatwaves can also have negative impacts on agriculture, wildlife, and infrastructure. This makes it essential to plant drought-resistant crops, provide shade and water for wildlife and ensure that infrastructure is equipped to handle extreme heat.

Fatima Aman

Lahore