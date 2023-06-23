Heatwaves are incredibly dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The high temperatures and humidity can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, making it important to stay cool and hydrated by staying indoors, drinking plenty of water, avoiding spices and caffeine and wearing lightweight clothing.
It is also important to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and family members to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated. Heatwaves can also have negative impacts on agriculture, wildlife, and infrastructure. This makes it essential to plant drought-resistant crops, provide shade and water for wildlife and ensure that infrastructure is equipped to handle extreme heat.
Fatima Aman
Lahore
The rate of traffic violations and the negligence of the traffic police has reached alarming proportions in the...
The crime of power theft is rampant in Karachi. The culprits attach wires to the main electricity lines and get power...
The Election Commission of Pakistan has set July 13 as the deadline for voter registration, verification and...
In Sindh, many people are forced to rely on unclean and polluted water sources for their needs, leading to the spread...
Sindh’s latest budget is a staggering Rs2.2 trillion, with a significant amount for flood rehabilitation and social...
According to a new report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, the Hindu Kush and...