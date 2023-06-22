Afridi sent on judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has sent Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader and former minister Shehryar Afridi to jail on a five-day judicial remand, here on Wednesday. The PTI leader was produced before the court in the GHQ attack case. Earlier on Monday, Afridi was sent to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail by a district and sessions court in a case related to the May 9 riots. Earlier, Afridi was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan after the completion of his physical remand. The former federal minister was taken into custody in Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.