French city apologises after mother asked to stop breastfeeding

LILLE, France: Officials in the northern French city of Lille apologised on Tuesday to a woman who was told to stop breastfeeding her baby during a visit to the local zoo.

“Staff at the Lille Zoo asked me to stop breastfeeding my six-month-old baby ´outdoors´,” the woman identified as Margaux posted on Monday on Instagram.

“We´ve lived in England for almost 10 years, and there, I see, admire, support and am inspired by all these women who breastfeed EVERYWHERE, ALL THE TIME,” she wrote. “Come on Lille, wake up. For all of us, for all of you!”

The outrage over the zoo´s request comes two years after Disneyland Paris apologised for three guards who told an Australian tourist to cover up or move as she was feeding her two-month-old near a ride.