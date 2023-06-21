English rule

Learning English has become a nightmare for Pakistani students, impeding their progress and development. Most, if not all, well-paying public and private jobs require one to be proficient in at least reading and writing English and the more fluent one is in the language the faster they are likely to progress at work, all else being equal.
Unfortunately, our education system fails to produce students with the desired level of English language proficiency, due to its many deficiencies and the fact that many students come from a background where English is not spoken in the home at all. Hence, even if we fix our education system, it is unlikely all students will be able to master the language.
Muhammad Bashir
Malakand
The terrible deaths of several Pakistanis after an overcrowded migrant boat capsized off the coast of Greece...
Street crime is a major issue in Karachi. It includes theft, robbery and snatching. Criminals often target people who...
This letter refers to the article ‘And then there is delusion’ by Raoof Hasan. The fake narrative built by the...
Volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to one’s community and make a positive impact on the world. It is also...
I cannot find the words to express my deep grief for my countryman who recently drowned off the coast of Greece trying...
Any inordinate delay in the general elections may further add to uncertainty and frustration across the country....