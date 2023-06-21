Preying on hope

The terrible deaths of several Pakistanis after an overcrowded migrant boat capsized off the coast of Greece highlights the seriousness of human trafficking in Pakistan. It often involves deception, coercion or the use of force to control victims.
It is important to raise awareness about this issue and take steps to prevent it from happening, including educating the public about the dangers of human trafficking, increasing law enforcement efforts to identify and prosecute traffickers, providing support to victims of human trafficking, raising awareness about the signs of human trafficking so that people can identify and report it and addressing the root causes of human trafficking, such as poverty and lack of economic opportunities.
Syed Saadullah Shah
Karachi
Learning English has become a nightmare for Pakistani students, impeding their progress and development. Most, if not...
Street crime is a major issue in Karachi. It includes theft, robbery and snatching. Criminals often target people who...
This letter refers to the article ‘And then there is delusion’ by Raoof Hasan. The fake narrative built by the...
Volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to one’s community and make a positive impact on the world. It is also...
I cannot find the words to express my deep grief for my countryman who recently drowned off the coast of Greece trying...
Any inordinate delay in the general elections may further add to uncertainty and frustration across the country....