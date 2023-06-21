Preying on hope

The terrible deaths of several Pakistanis after an overcrowded migrant boat capsized off the coast of Greece highlights the seriousness of human trafficking in Pakistan. It often involves deception, coercion or the use of force to control victims.

It is important to raise awareness about this issue and take steps to prevent it from happening, including educating the public about the dangers of human trafficking, increasing law enforcement efforts to identify and prosecute traffickers, providing support to victims of human trafficking, raising awareness about the signs of human trafficking so that people can identify and report it and addressing the root causes of human trafficking, such as poverty and lack of economic opportunities.

Syed Saadullah Shah

Karachi