Street crime is a major issue in Karachi. It includes theft, robbery and snatching. Criminals often target people who are walking on the streets or driving in their cars. Hence, it is important to be aware of one’s surroundings and take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of street crime.
One should avoid going out alone at night, keep their valuables out of sight, use well-lit and busy streets and avoid carrying large sums of money.
Syed Saadullah Shah
Karachi
