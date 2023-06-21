How not to lead

This letter refers to the article ‘And then there is delusion’ (June 16, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. The fake narrative built by the PTI chairman and his party has not only devastated their own image as the saviours of this nation but also tarnished the image of the country. The PTI chairman has shown that there is nothing he will not trample over to get back on top. However, Imran Khan, arguably, did his worst damage as PM when his administration decided to abandon the IMF programme, aggravating our economic woes.

The current government has been left to pick up the pieces and there have been some positive developments on this front, such as the oil deal with Russia. It is imperative to keep in mind our top priorities and steer the country out of the myriad crises it faces. This is a task for which Imran Khan has proven himself to be unsuited to and, as outlined above, his actions are part of the reason we are in this position. He has only himself to blame for his exit from the political landscape.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock