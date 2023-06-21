Until next time

I cannot find the words to express my deep grief for my countryman who recently drowned off the coast of Greece trying to find a better life for themselves and their families. It saddens me to think that these unfortunate souls paid millions of rupees without seemingly any realization of the incredible danger they were going to be put in. Sadly, this is not the first nor will it be the last incident of this kind. Those responsible for this tragedy, as is often the case in this country, will likely be let off due to the numerous loopholes and inefficiencies in our legal system.

They will likely claim that what they did was above board and that their partners in Libya are the true villains in this story. Moreover, establishing a paper trail and a clear line of responsibility is always tough when transnational criminal networks are involved. Before long, the news cycle will move on and the country will forget this whole episode until the next time something similar happens.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi