Class issue

An overcrowded boat carrying up to 800 migrants, many of them from Pakistan, recently capsized near the coast of Greece. Many of these migrants had little opportunity for upward mobility in Pakistan, an issue routinely ignored by our politicians and state institutions. Upholding the rights and welfare of the citizenry is simply not a priority for the people in charge. In the aftermath of such tragedies, it is common for the leadership to pay lip service to solving the problem and shed crocodile tears, but ultimately they can rest safe in the knowledge that their sons and daughters will never be on one of these boats. The underprivileged have no such luxury.
Dr Muhammad Shakil Ur Rehman
Peshawar
