Dealing with dengue

The dengue virus has hit early this year and in considerable force. Colloquially known as just ‘dengue’, this is a viral infection and is spread from mosquitoes to people, specifically the dengue mosquito. Its intensity ranges between moderate and severe, and it has been wreaking havoc in Pakistan over the last two years. This year, according to reports, around 189 cases have been reported from 29 districts in Punjab, the province where the disease appears to be at its full height – 13 patients from Faisalabad and the same number from Multan. There have also been at least nine cases of the virus reported from Rawalpindi and a smaller number from Islamabad. But it is the timing of the dengue attack which leaves one wondering. In most cases, dengue has hit the country after the monsoon rains in July and August. This year it has come early and fast.

Government health officers say they are doing all they can to contain the spread of dengue and to bring the disease under control. We hope they are earnest in their declarations. Over the years, there have been hundreds of deaths caused by the dengue virus in the country. Pakistan has a lot more to do to keep its population protected against the virus. It is therefore essential that a scientific campaign be worked out to deal with the vector which causes the disease and also make people aware of what they can do to avoid getting infected. This would involve the use of mosquito nets, sprays, mosquito repellents and everything else to avoid being bitten by the distinctly striped black and white dengue mosquito. The government has data, and it also has years of experience to know how the situation gets out of control within days. All hospitals should be well-equipped to provide necessary treatment, and people should be informed about the steps they can take to keep themselves safe. All neighbourhoods should be cleaned of areas/spots that may become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The government must make arrangements with privately run clinics across the country and provide them with necessary equipment to enable them to treat as many patients as possible. This will reduce some burden off from public hospitals.