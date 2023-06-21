LCCI holds roundtable on economy

LAHORE: Experts speaking at a roundtable conference on Pakistan’s options for economic turnaround at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) demanded a concrete planning to revive the economic in crisis.
“The country is currently facing serious economic challenges which demands immediate charter of economy by the political parties,” LCCI president Kashif Anwar said.
He was of the view that an inconsistency in the economic policies had a big role in ongoing economic crisis in the country.
Dr. Syed Ali Hasnain shared that a debt of $75 billion was to be paid within three years for which “we do not see any kind of plan”.
He explained that Pakistan’s economy was shaped in a way that export generation remained low with a high import demand. “Luxury goods are imported all over the world but no other country has the same balance of payment problem as we do. We are still close to default and some of our debt payments are in question,” Hasnain said.
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday applauded a govt decision to green-light...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has amended its regulations to facilitate ease of doing...
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has identified various anomalies in the federal budget for the...
Stocks closed in green on Tuesday, rebounding from a six-day losing streak as investors cheered a current account...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate , depicting rupee value against a basket of trading partner...