LCCI holds roundtable on economy

LAHORE: Experts speaking at a roundtable conference on Pakistan’s options for economic turnaround at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) demanded a concrete planning to revive the economic in crisis.

“The country is currently facing serious economic challenges which demands immediate charter of economy by the political parties,” LCCI president Kashif Anwar said.

He was of the view that an inconsistency in the economic policies had a big role in ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Dr. Syed Ali Hasnain shared that a debt of $75 billion was to be paid within three years for which “we do not see any kind of plan”.

He explained that Pakistan’s economy was shaped in a way that export generation remained low with a high import demand. “Luxury goods are imported all over the world but no other country has the same balance of payment problem as we do. We are still close to default and some of our debt payments are in question,” Hasnain said.