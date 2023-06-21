Gold sheds Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs220,500 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs171 to Rs189,043. Gold rates remained unchanged at $1,951 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the Dubai gold market.