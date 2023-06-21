‘Nawaz my leader & friend, says Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls on his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif. — Twitter/@pmlnmianimran/File

LONDON: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said there are no differences within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and that Nawaz Sharif was his brother, leader and friend in politics and they consult each other whenever they meet.

The former premier said he has been defending the policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, dispelling the impression that he has been in conflict with his own party. Abbasi met PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif here amid reports that the party is set to remove Abbasi’s ally and disgruntled former finance minister Miftah Ismail from the PMLN for publicly criticising the party, including Ishaq Dar.

Abbasi himself has come under criticism from PMLN circles for siding with Miftah Ismail. Some circles are accusing him of being behind Miftah Ismail who has used his media appearances as well as the platform of “Reimagining Pakistan” with Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to criticise the PDM government.

Following the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that Abbasi and he had discussed all kinds of issues during their meeting which lasted for about an hour. Sharif didn’t comment further. However, Abbasi was asked questions about his differences with the PMLN leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent warning shot that some people from within the party were working against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Abbasi’s meeting came following his resignation from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet after reportedly developing differences with the party leadership over a matter relating to the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG). “I was in Paris and came here for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. There are no differences within the PMLN. Re-imagining Pakistan is a platform for dialogue of ideas. I am a worker of PMLN,” he said. The ex-premier said that he had already informed Nawaz that it would not be possible for him to hold the party position if the leadership changed.

Responding to another question, he said that holding general elections in the country in October or November are compulsory as per the law and Constitution. Lashing out at the PTI, Abbasi said that the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved to create anarchy in the country. The result of that action is before everyone.

To another question, the PMLN leader said that he would contest the upcoming elections if these are “meaningful” but it was clear the current system is unable to deliver and has lost any value to it.

Abbasi said he came to London for one day only to meet Nawaz Sharif “for consultations” and will be returning to Pakistan on Wednesday morning.