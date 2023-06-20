IGP calls for promoting sectarian harmony

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that it is incumbent upon all of us to promote brotherhood and harmony.

Talking to a delegation of ulema from different schools of thought and other elders at the Central Police Office Peshawar, the KP police chief pointed out that protection of life, honour and property of the general public without any discrimination is the prime responsibility of the police.

He said that coherence, brotherhood and harmony amongst different sects is the need of the hour.

The IGP said ulema are playing a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and character building of their followers. He urged them to forge unity in their ranks and foil the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements well in time.

Akhtar Hayat said it was our moral obligation to work for the prosperity and development of the country.

The IGP said solid steps were being taken to establish the writ of the government in each and every corner of the province.

He added the abandoned police posts had been made functional in the southern districts of the province.

The provincial police chief categorically made it clear that there was no room for bad elements in the police force.

He stressed the need for collective efforts for making Peshawar a citadel of peace.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP for giving them a patient hearing.

They paid tributes to the professional acumen and hard work of the KP police, adding that they had rendered matchless sacrifices for our protection.

The ulema assured full support and cooperation to the police for maintaining peace.

The members of the delegation demanded fool proof security to the ulema and a ban on use of loudspeakers.

The IGP assured a sympathetic consideration to their demands by saying all possible steps would be taken for addressing the complaints and resolving difficulties.

The members of the delegation included Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Brigadier (R) Sartaj Khan, Farzand Ali Bangash, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Yawar Abbas, Maulana Shakir and Maulana Siraj Sarkani.