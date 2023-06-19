Humble pie

Public office holders, especially those holding important ministerial assignments, including the PM, should have the capacity to handle crisis situations, credibility, no conflicts of interest, be able to remain calm and composed, display humility and remain focused on their targets so as to meet the expectations of the citizens. This becomes all the more important in developing countries undergoing a financial crisis and reliant on others’ help. There is no place for arrogant individuals to be involved in negotiations with foreign countries and international financial institutions because the fate of millions is at stake. Statements like “I don’t care” should never be uttered by a minister or diplomat involved in vital bailout negotiations.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
