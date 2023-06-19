Dr Faisal Chaudhry to be new Pak envoy to UK

ISLAMABAD: The British government has consented to the appointment of Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary as the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.
The host government has issued a formal diplomatic “agreemau’nt” for the new High Commissioner, who will replace Muazzam Ahmad Khan.
The outgoing HC has completed his extended contractual period after attaining superannuation in the Foreign Service last year. Dr Faisal is currently Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany and completed his farewell call on dignitaries of that country.
Dr Faisal has served the country on various significant assignments in his career expanded over a period of twenty-eight years. He holds degrees of MBBS, MSc and LLM. He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995.
He served at Headquarters as Director General/Spokesperson and held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan missions abroad, Dar-es-Salam, Brussels and Jeddah. He served as ambassador in Germany for more than three years. The processing of documentation for Dr Faisal Chaudhary would be completed in a couple of days that would be consigned to British government accordingly.
A diplomatic source told The News that Dr Faisal Chaudhary will assume his assignment in London next month in the days when Ms Jane Marriott, OBE, will take over as High Commissioner of the United Kingdom in Islamabad. She is the first female envoy of the UK to Pakistan.
