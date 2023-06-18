Man killed, five others injured in firing incidents

A man was shot dead while five others sustained injuries during firing incidents in various parts of the city on Friday.

The first incident occurred in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, falling under the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal Police Station, where unknown suspects opened fire, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, identified as Ghulam Rasool, son of Anwar.

Rasool, originally from the Naseerabad area in Balochistan, worked as a woodworker and had come to Karachi to collect money from someone.

According to the on-duty police officer, Rab Nawaz, the victim had a known enmity with an individual in Karachi, who was suspected to be behind the fatal attack.

The police had taken statements from the deceased’s family and assured them that the suspects would be named in the FIR after the burial. The body was transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for further examination, and the investigation was ongoing.

In a separate incident, a man was injured by a stray bullet during a wedding ceremony near Banaras Chowk in Pirabad. The victim was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Additionally, a 13-year-old boy, named Obaid, son of Afzal, was wounded by a stray bullet in the Korangi area, near his residence. He was quickly transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to receive necessary medical attention. Furthermore, a 30-year-old man identified as Umar, son of Usman, was injured while resisting a mugging attempt within the jurisdiction of Bin Qasim Police Station. He was promptly taken to the JPMC for treatment.

In yet another incident, two individuals were injured by unidentified suspects in the Saadi Town in the precinct of the Sachhal Police Station.

The victims, identified as 32-year-old Rahim, son of Asmatullah, and 35-year-old Nazeer, son of Mastu Khan, were targeted during an attempted mugging. They were immediately taken to the JPMC for medical assistance.