Pakistani official receives TIP award in US

Islamabad: Zaheer Ahmed, a Pakistani law enforcement officer, was presented with the prestigious Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an award ceremony in Washington, DC.

This annual award brings international attention to the fight against human trafficking. Officer Ahmed was recognized for his efforts in guiding the Government of Pakistan’s implementation of anti-trafficking in persons reforms, his leadership in capacity building, and his training initiatives. These efforts were instrumental in Pakistan's promotion from TIP Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 in 2022.

Zaheer Ahmed is a former director of the Federal Investigative Agency's Anti-Human Smuggling Unit and is passionate about stopping human trafficking in all its forms. Within Pakistan, he raised awareness of this global issue and how it disproportionately affects the most vulnerable Pakistanis. His unwavering commitment and innovative approach increased collaboration between Pakistani law enforcement agencies and civil society, leading to improved recognition of TIP and identification of TIP victims.

As the director of the FIA’s Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, Ahmed was at the forefront of numerous training and capacity building initiatives for law enforcement agencies, social welfare, and other partners on preventing, identifying, and assisting with TIP cases. Ahmed's efforts extended to local and international advocacy groups, forming strategic partnerships and fostering a united front against human trafficking. His hard work was pivotal in influencing policy reforms and strengthening legal frameworks in Pakistan.

Thanks to Ahmed and other Pakistani government officials, Pakistan ratified the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons in 2022.