Doctor found dead in his house

LAHORE: A 50-year-old doctor was found dead from his house in Ghalib Market. The victim identified as Haroon had been living in Gulberg B- Block. He had been working for last two years in Shaukat Khanum Hospital and employed in a college for last seven months. On the day of the incident, his body was recovered from his bedroom. on information. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.
