Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study

PARIS: People who tend to stay up late are not more likely to die younger than early risers -- as long as they don´t use those longer nights for drinking and smoking, a 37-year-long study suggested on Friday.
Previous research has shown that night owls, who stay up later and struggle to drag themselves out of bed in the morning, are more likely to suffer from a range of health problems.
In 2018, a large study in the UK found that evening people had a 10 percent higher risk of dying than morning people over a 6.5-year period.
While that was potentially worrying news for the world´s night owls, that research did not take into account factors, such as alcohol-consumption, that could be behind those deaths.
So researchers in Finland sought to find out more in a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Chronobiology International.
LOS ANGELES: The multi-million-dollar deal that a media group run by Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to...
KHARTOUM: The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than one million children, 270,000 of them in the Darfur region,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s new coalition government, which includes the far-right Finns Party, on Friday announced plans to...
BEIJING: Temperatures in Beijing hit a record for mid-June of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, China´s meteorological...
LONDON: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was unveiled on Friday as the Daily Mail´s new star columnist -- but...