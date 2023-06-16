Anomalies alleged in BISE Mardan

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Thursday demanded the government to immediately remove the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan, for his involvement in alleged corrupt practices.
In a statement, Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that since Farid Khattak had taken charge as chairman of the Mardan education board, it had been showing a poor performance at every level. He alleged that the board was on the verge of bankruptcy due to financial irregularities worth millions of rupees.
He added that “blue-eyed people” were appointed in the examination duties in the BISE.He alleged that with the connivance of board staff, papers were getting leaked one day before the exam. He said that due to collusion in financial matters including irregularities of millions of rupees, the board has faced a financial crisis and the chairman has been increasing the fees thus making the students suffer.
He added, however, that the young boy was identified at the female examination hall in Takhtbhai on June 9. He argued that in this connection, a formal written complaint was made to the chairman, but the chairman reportedly threw the complaint into the dustbin.
The secretary general of Apca demanded the caretaker chief minister to immediately remove the Mardan board chairman, or else the APCA would besiege the Mardan board and stage sit-in there.
