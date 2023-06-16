‘Cloud adoption key to digitisation’

KARACHI: Public cloud market presents an opportunity for Pakistani businesses to leverage cloud technologies for their digital transformation efforts, country director of SAP Pakistan Saqib Ahmed said on Thursday.
Speaking to a media briefing, Ahmed said the growth potential of the public cloud market in Pakistan could reach $615 million in 2023. SAP country director acknowledged the government’s budget incentives for development of information technology and digitalisation. However, he highlighted that a ban on sending foreign exchange aboard was affecting the company’s operations.
Ahmad Al-Faifi, senior vice president of the Middle East and Africa at SAP, emphasised the importance of digital transformation in today's business landscape. The SAP executives highlighted the role of technology, particularly cloud-based solutions, in contributing to sustainability.
LAHORE: Businessmen have welcomed the landmark decision of the General Administration of Customs of China allow...
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited said on Thursday it had started production at its Wali gas field...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,700/tola on Thursday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold...
Frankfurt:The European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a 22-year high Thursday and said another increase in July...
LAHORE: Growth alone should not be the purpose of any enterprise or a nation. Growth for the sake of growth is the...
KARACHI: Innovating Pakistan’s power purchase agreements for renewable projects, and offering price stability to...