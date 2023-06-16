‘Cloud adoption key to digitisation’

KARACHI: Public cloud market presents an opportunity for Pakistani businesses to leverage cloud technologies for their digital transformation efforts, country director of SAP Pakistan Saqib Ahmed said on Thursday.

Speaking to a media briefing, Ahmed said the growth potential of the public cloud market in Pakistan could reach $615 million in 2023. SAP country director acknowledged the government’s budget incentives for development of information technology and digitalisation. However, he highlighted that a ban on sending foreign exchange aboard was affecting the company’s operations.

Ahmad Al-Faifi, senior vice president of the Middle East and Africa at SAP, emphasised the importance of digital transformation in today's business landscape. The SAP executives highlighted the role of technology, particularly cloud-based solutions, in contributing to sustainability.