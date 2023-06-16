It is crucial to recognize that the individuals resorting to begging on the streets are often facing significant hardships and disadvantages. Poverty, unemployment, mental health challenges and lack of access to education and social services can all contribute to their unfortunate circumstances. These factors must be addressed holistically to break the cycle of poverty and provide long-term support.
By focusing on empowering these individuals, we can foster their integration into society. Furthermore, it is essential to collaborate with local government agencies, NGOs and social workers to implement effective programmes that target the root causes of poverty. These initiatives could include job creation, affordable housing, mental health support, substance abuse rehabilitation and social welfare programmes.
Ayesha Zahid
Lahore
