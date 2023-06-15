Garbage littering Krishan Nagar street

This is a ‘unique’ spot in the streets of Krishan Nager (Islampura) because of being littered for weeks. People living in the vicinity of this spot keep littering it round-the-clock. For weeks, no sweeper appears to collect this garbage and remove it to any designated dumping site. As Krishan Nager is usually a clean area of Lahore, but this street is an exception and remains untidy for weeks as there is no regular sweeper to clean it for the reason best known to people at the helms of sanitary affairs. This is Street 68 (Sheikh Street) on the Kausar Road. Not to speak of the negligence of sanitary staffers, people living in this street and the streets around it are so uncivilised that they don’t care about the etiquettes which are the hallmark of a civilised society. Living in all streets around this spot, people ‘love’ to move onto this Chowk and throw garbage there. Not only filth, they also sometimes leave dead animals like cats and rats at this junction that fills the air with nuisance and causes diseases to people, especially children. The body of a cat can clearly be seen along with the pile of garbage in this photo.

Despite repeated complaints to the LWMC helpline 1139, there is no change in the situation. The citizens living next to this spot are so disturbed by the nuisance that they often pool money to privately hire a sweeper to clean this Chowk. This spot is so famous in the area because of its filth pileup that almost all sweepers working in the area know it. Whenever some disturbed citizen asks some sweeper to take money and clean this Chowk, he starts laughing as he doesn’t need to be told about location. He already knows it. The regular sweeper of this street died some months ago. Since then, this street is in helplessness as no other sweeper has been deployed to clean it regularly. —