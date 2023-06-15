Local firms

In an era dominated by multinational conglomerates and e-commerce, the relevance and vitality of local businesses may be overlooked. Local businesses are the backbone of a robust local economy. They keep the money circulating within the community, contributing to regional wealth.
Moreover, local enterprises often source their materials from other local businesses, promoting a network of local economic interdependence. Supporting local businesses is not just about economic benefits. It’s about creating thriving communities where everyone feels connected and invested.
Rabia Shahzad
Lahore
