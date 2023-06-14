University, Inter exams put off

In response to the imminent threat posed by the approaching cyclone, Biparjoy, educational activities have been suspended and some scheduled exams at public and private institutions put off in Karachi.

According to the Karachi commissioner’s notification, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a high alert, warning of the cyclone’s potential impact on the coastal areas of Karachi, accompanied by torrential rainstorms. Concerned about the safety of individuals, the commissioner has taken this proactive step to avoid any potential human loss.

The notification has been promptly shared with various departments, including educational institutions, such as schools, colleges, universities, and boards, as well as other relevant authorities. Consequently, the Sukkur IBA Testing Services has postponed its screening test, which was scheduled to take place at Karachi University today (June 14).

Candidates affected by the postponement are advised to stay updated through the official website of the Sukkur IBA Testing Service for the rescheduled examination dates. Meanwhile, prominent educational institutions like Hamdard University, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi University, and Federal Urdu University have also suspended all academic activities and exams until further notice.

In addition, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi and the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi have announced the postponement of their annual exams, originally scheduled for June 14 and 15. The new dates for these exams will be announced later.