Students among three dead in UK attacks

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: Three people, including two students, were found dead and a van tried to mow down three others in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday, in incidents the authorities believe are linked.

Nottingham´s centre was cordoned off, with a heavy police presence, including armed officers following the events that left residents shaken.

Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder but they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents.

Counter-terrorism police have been drafted in to help with the investigation but there has been no formal declaration that it was a terror incident.

Nottingham University -- one of two universities in the city -- confirmed that two of its students were among the dead.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends,” a statement read.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked emergency services who had dealt with the “shocking incident” in the city, which is home to more than 320,000 people.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” he said.