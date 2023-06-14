Insufficient increase

Many of the elderly in our country either have no income or must survive on meagre pensions. This segment of society is most in need of support, but the government seems to have no concern or empathy for them. While the salaries of government employees have been increased in the range of 30 to 35 per cent, government pensions have only been increased by 17.5 per cent, which translates to smaller amounts the older a person is as salaries at retirement were significantly lower in the past. This small increase will do little to help pensioners keep up with rampant inflation.
Not only have prices gone through the roof but also many essential goods such as medicines are not available because of issues with imports. The elderly are more in need of medicines and healthcare in general and are more impacted by the supply disruption of medicines. If the government is unable to give relief to pensioners by giving a decent increase in pensions, it can at least try to control and regulate the prices and availability of medicines in the market.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
