Cyclone prep

Cyclone Biparjoy may soon land on the coastal areas of Pakistan and thousands have already been evacuated from these areas. Winds of up to 130km per hour are expected and the cyclone might cause unaffordable levels of damage to the country.

While the Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in areas near the coast, it is still important for individuals to take protective measures and be prepared for emergency situations.

Ahsan ul haq Shaikh

Chunian