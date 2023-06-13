Nine killed, 14 injured as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

MIRPUR: At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus fell into a ravine in the Kotli area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Kotli Ch Haq Nawaz said that all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending the Urs ceremony in the Nirian area near Kotli. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital, Mirpur.
Rescue sources said that the death toll may increase due to the critical condition of some of the injured who were shifted to Mirpur Divisional Hospital where the condition of 6 passengers was critical. The dead bodies of the passengers were also shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur, identified as Umar Hayat, Maan, Yasir Gujjar, Ahmed, Luqman, Masood, Hafiz Umar, Umar son of Mohammad Amin and Ahmar.
PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s oldest and largest public...
ISLAMABAD: Private hospitals in Islamabad including leading tertiary-care health facilities are denying treatment of...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the incumbent government has taken...
Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police have issued notices to suspend the driving licences of 104 individuals who have...
Islamabad: One of the major causes of societal indifference is negligence in accepting and countering child labour....
Rawalpindi: Almost all healthcare facilities both in the public and the private sectors in the twin cities of...