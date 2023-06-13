Nine killed, 14 injured as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

MIRPUR: At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus fell into a ravine in the Kotli area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Ch Haq Nawaz said that all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending the Urs ceremony in the Nirian area near Kotli. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital, Mirpur.

Rescue sources said that the death toll may increase due to the critical condition of some of the injured who were shifted to Mirpur Divisional Hospital where the condition of 6 passengers was critical. The dead bodies of the passengers were also shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur, identified as Umar Hayat, Maan, Yasir Gujjar, Ahmed, Luqman, Masood, Hafiz Umar, Umar son of Mohammad Amin and Ahmar.