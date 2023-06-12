KP govt announces schedule for summer vacations

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced an amended schedule for summer vacations for middle, high and higher secondary schools, which would start from today (June 12) instead of June 15 and continue till August 31 in the plain areas of the province.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on Sunday. The primary schools have already been closed for the summer recess from June 1. The notification stated that due to abrupt and unusual change in the weather condition, the competent authority has decided to amend the summer vacation schedule.

Interestingly, a rainy spell is about to start in the province from today and the mercury may fall down. Similar situation had happened at the time of summer vacation for the primary classes.

The day the schools were closed on June 1, temperature had gone down far below due to which the people especially on social media had started ridiculing the government’s decision about schools’ closure.