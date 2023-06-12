24 absconders arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have hunted down 24 absconders involved in heinous crimes, the police spokesman said.

During the crackdown, the Aabpara, Kohsar, Bani Gala, Tarnol, Shalimar, Koral, Sihala, Lohi Bher, Phulgran, Golra, Industrial Area, Noon, Shehzad Town, Khanna, and Nilore police station teams arrested 24 absconders during the last week involved in the heinous crime. The Islamabad capital police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. CPO/ DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.