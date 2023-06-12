Jahangir Tareen leaves for London

Jahangir Khan Tareen at a public gathering in 2018. — Twitter/@JahangirKTareen

LAHORE: President of the newly formed political party, Istektam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Tareen, left for the UK on Sunday.

According to sources, the head of the party, who emerged this week with the majority of those who have deserted the PTI, is expected to stay for over a week in the UK during which he will have meetings with the overseas Pakistanis and have his medical check-up. There are speculations that he could also have meetings with PMLN leaders in London.

Soon after its emergence on political scenario on June 8, IPP was joined by several PTI deserters and close aides of Imran Khan including Fawad Chaudhry, former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan and Nauman Langrial.

Jahangir Tareen had brushed aside the impression that his party was formed to replace the PTI, saying IPP would work only for the purpose of developing the country. He had expressed sorrow that despite making efforts while in PTI, his new comrades could not work hard to materialize the PTI manifesto and disappointed the people.

Jahangir Tareen had expressed confidence that more politicians would join the IPP in the coming days and the party will try its best to work for resolving the economic mess and divisions among the nation.