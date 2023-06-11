Seminar on road safety held at QAU

Federal Minister for human rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, addressed a seminar on ‘Optimum use of existing resources: A prototype model for road safety’ organised by the School of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here, says a press release.

Dean of social sciences, QAU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Principal Investigator for project GCF-744 Prof. Dr Muhammad Zaman, Co-PI Dr Imran Sabir, Prof. Dr Hassan Mehmood electronics department, team GCF, Director NIRS Malik Ramazan Ali were also present at the occasion. The agenda of the seminar was road safety and human rights.

Prof Dr M Zaman presented the policy brief of the project road safety and reinforced the spirit and enthusiasm of his team to build a centrally controlled smart transport system supported by IOTs. This system will provide data management, a smart journey planner, a smart licensing system and a smart parking system. This will provide smart solutions for traffic problems like congestion, carbon emissions, violation of traffic rules and wrong parking.

Dean of social sciences Dr Idrees appreciated the efforts of team GCF and expressed his pride and pleasure in their performance. Minister of human rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada highly appreciated the efforts of PI, Co-PI and team GCF-744. He admitted that providing a safe and secure transport system, and safe roads is the basic right of all human beings. He assured his complete cooperation in this regard. He also promised that he will raise his voice for road safety in the parliament, among the cabinet members and the PM office to support and promote the objectives of road safety.