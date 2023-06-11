Lower priority

The latest budget has increased the salaries of current government employees by up to 35 per cent while government pensioners will only get a 17.5 per cent increase. Pensioners get a much lower income than serving employees and without the privileges and perks available to the latter.
The percentage increase in salaries for current employees and pensions ought to be more equal and older pensioners, those aged 85 and above, ought to be given a special increase.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
