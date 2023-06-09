 
close
Friday June 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Blood donation camps arranged in Swat

By Bureau report
June 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various institutions of the Swat district to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in the Police Lines Kabal, Bahrain bar Association, Khwazakhela, Madarassa-e-Sirajia, Hazara madrassa and other areas, said a press release here on Thursday.Public Relations Officer Ijaz Alam and Medical Technician Muhammad Nauman and others supervised the blood donation camps in the respective places.