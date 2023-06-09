Promotion of quality education termed key to eliminate extremism

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar on Thursday stressed the need for promotion of quality education to eliminate violent extremism from the society and promote peace and tolerance. The seminar was arranged by the Institute of Education and Research here. Chief coordination officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Ayaz Khan was the keynote speaker on the occasion.He said that the menace of violence and extremism, which have affected every segment of the society, could be ended only through education. The seminar was also addressed by the director of the institute of education and research, Prof Dr Inamullah Khan and senior academicians. A good number of faculty members and students participated in the seminar.

Ayaz Khan said the centre of excellence on countering violent extremism has been established under the National Action Plan (NAP) with the aim to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.He said that the country and region were facing the challenges of extremism and violence, which has threatened peace and stability of the society. “Education and educated youth can play an important role in ending extremism and violence,” he remarked. Dr Inamullah lauded the efforts of the centre of excellence on countering violent extremism for promoting peace and eradicating intolerance and extremism in society. He assured all possible support to the centre.He said the seminar was a very useful opportunity for both the faculty and students of the institute. Dr Inam said that cooperation between the two organisations would be strengthened for the promotion of tolerance in society.