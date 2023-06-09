Creating jobs

I am writing to express my deep concern about the alarming rate of unemployment in Pakistan. The rising number of jobless individuals poses significant challenges, including social unrest, economic instability, and the thwarting of individual potential. It is crucial that we prioritize this issue and work collectively towards creating a conducive environment for job creation and sustainable employment opportunities.
There is a pressing need to promote entrepreneurship and create a favourable business environment that encourages job creation. Additionally, investment in key sectors of the economy is vital to stimulate job growth. The government should prioritize sectors with high potential for job creation, such as agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy and tourism. Strategic investments, subsidies and targeted incentives in these sectors can attract local and foreign investors, resulting in the establishment of new businesses and the subsequent generation of employment opportunities.
Laiba Mahmood
Lahore
