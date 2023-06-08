Aghosh Homes serving orphans with devotion

PESHAWAR: Lined up beautifully in the national dress with their teacher in the middle, the orphan students of the Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home recited the final chapters of the Quran to mark completion of the holy book at an impressive ceremony here on Wednesday. The event was organized in the honour of the 57 students, who had completed the Quran course. Among them 21 orphans had memorised the holy book, 15 completed reading and 21 completed Tajweed (proper recitation) course.

Mothers and siblings of the orphan huffaz and reciters were the special guests of the event. It was really a proud moment for the mothers, who were seen showering rose petals and wearing garlands to their children. The ceremony was presided over by provincial general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami. Noted religious scholar Maulana Sheikh Safiullah was the chief guest. The ceremony was also addressed by provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani. The speakers felicitated the students and their mothers on the milestone achievements. Sheikh Safiullah said that it was a pivotal religious obligation of every Muslim to take good care of widows and orphans in the society. He lauded the management of Aghosh orphanage for the better education and character building of the orphan children.

He urged the well-off people of the society to come forward and support Al-Khidmat Foundation in the noble cause of looking after orphan children. Abdul Wasi said that the orphan children were a trust with the Al-Khidmat Foundation that has been striving hard to make those children useful citizens of the society. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that children of the Aghosh Homes were studying in medical colleges, engineering universities and top educational institutions of the province. He said that more attention was focused on the religious education besides contemporary education of the orphan children. Khalid Waqas Chamkani congratulated the management of Aghosh Home for their efforts to take care of the inmates of the orphanage. He said that currently at least 4.2 million children in the county were orphans. Most of them belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Newly Merged Districts, he said.