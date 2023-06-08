Body of woman found

LAHORE:Body of a 35-year-old woman with torture marks was found from a deserted place in Hayer police limits. A passerby had spotted the body dumped near Askari-XI and informed the police. A team reached the spot and moved it to morgue for autopsy. In another incident, a man died after falling into a drain in Naseerabad. The victim identified as Ali Raza Makhdoom of Nawaz Sharif Colony slipped into a drain in Chungi Amar Sidhu and died. In another incident reported in Nawankot, a youth claimed his life by stabbing himself to death. The victim was identified as Abbas Haider.
LAHORE:The new collage show ‘Let’s stick’ at Haam Gallery curated by Rakhshanda Atwar is very good example of...
LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that journalism is an important part of ideological...
LAHORE:The inaugural ceremony of the Forman Media Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to fostering...
LAHORE:Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said the acquisition of knowledge is the...
The Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Wednesday visited different areas of...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that...