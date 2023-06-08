 
Thursday June 08, 2023
Rs54bn loan waiver: SC adjourns hearing for indefinite period

June 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rs54 billion suo motu notice loan waiver case for indefinite period.The case came up for hearing before a three-member bench, led by Justice Ijalul Ahsan. During the hearing, the lawyers requested the court for adjourment of the hearing.